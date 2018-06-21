21 June 2018

Namibia: Saints Remain On Top

By Helge Schütz

Saints remained at the top of the men and women's logs in the BDO Wanderers Night League following contrasting victories over the past week.

In the men's league, Saints A comfortably beat their B team 6-1, but Saints A nearly shocked their A team in the women's league, holding them to a 1-1 draw.

In the men's match, the A team took the lead through Barend Loftie Eaton, but the B team struck back through a fine equaliser by Isaac Fallis.

The A team, however, stepped up the tempo and further goals by Jak Prinsloo and Andre Lensen gave them a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Saints A stepped up the tempo in the second half and further goals by Wiam Schickerling, Nevil Gora and Damien Schutz gave them a bonus point victory.

The result keeps their unbeaten run intact and puts them at the top of the log on 13 points from four matches.

Saints had earlier beaten NUST 3-0 with Cody van der Merwe scoring a hattrick.

Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) were also in fine form, beating Wanderers 7-0 last week to go second on the log.

Dylan Finch scored four goals and Siyabonga Martins three as WOB dominated from the start to run out comfortable winners.

They are now second on seven points from two matches, just ahead of DTS on goal difference.

DTS notched up two victories over the past week, beating NUST 5-0 with Percy Barthram scoring four goals, and Unam 2-1.

In the women's league, Saints B put up a great performance to hold Saints A to a 1-1 draw.

Hannah Murphy gave Saints B the lead with a field goal shortly before

halftime, but Dure Boshoff equalised for Saints A midway through the second half.

The result sees Saints A remaining at the top of the log on five points from three matches, but WOB and DTS are breathing down their neck both on four points each with one match in hand.

In other matches, DTS beat Unam 2-1 and WOB and Wanderers drew 0-0.

