Namibia: Nothing Wrong With Education System - Minister

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa yesterday said there is nothing wrong with the education system in the country, but some people within it.

Hanse-Himarwa, who met Khomas school principals during a visit to the Eros Primary School in Windhoek, did not mince her words when she called on principals to play their part in schools as she would not be held accountable solely.

She told the principals that success rises and falls on leadership, and that she will not allow them to continue at the schools if they were continually scoring below the red line.

"We cannot have under your guidance as school principals teachers who are perennially failing and producing ungraded results year in and year out, and at the beginning of the year, that teacher comes back as if everything is normal, just to do the same damage, and you are supervising them," she said.

The minister stated that there was no excuse for the Khomas region to be at the low ranking it is at the moment, adding that 50% is nothing to be proud of, and the average must increase from 50% to 70%.

"Khomas is the capital region, the face of this country, meaning schools in the region are first and foremost representing the government's face. Therefore, my expectation from the Khomas region and the school principals is to be trendsetters," she said.

She added: "In my terminology, 50% is nothing to be proud of because 50% means out of 100, only half of that number goes through. We cannot be happy because half of that number is left behind."

The minister said the average of the Khomas region is expected to be higher because of the conducive environment, the learning aids which are available, and the leadership.

"There is no way Khomas should be surpassed by regions with fewer privileges and less conducive environments for learning and teaching," she stressed.

She had visited the Nehale Senior Secondary School in the Oshikoto region last week that has structures made of sticks, cow dung and shacks.

"I am told a school in Khomas that has proper structures and potable water, with perhaps most of the qualified teachers, access to the internet, exposed to all sorts of benefits, has a 17% pass rate at junior secondary school (JSC) level," she said, comparing that to Nehale which is producing a 100% pass rate at JSC level.

Hanse-Himarwa added that the pass rate at rural schools indicates that it is not about the books or the gadgets, but the leadership at those schools.

Meanwhile, Khomas education deputy director Paulus Lewin presented statistics at the meeting, compiled on 16 JSC schools and 19 Namibia senior secondary schools in the Khomas region to evaluate their academic performance for the year 2016 and 2017.

Lewin said last year, 20 schools dropped in their ranking by 60,6% regionally, while 24 dropped in their national rankings by 77,4%.

"This means there are 497 learners registered to repeat Grade 10, with only 248 learners promoted to the next grade," he said.

The Grade 10 statistics, he said, show that 11 schools out of 33 scored 50% and above; 22 schools scored below 50%; 20 schools dropped their rankings; while 10 schools improved their rankings.

"Grade 12 statistics show that last year, 18 schools dropped in their national rankings by 55%, with regional schools showing a drop of 43%," he stated.

Lewin added that Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate for Ordinary (NSSCO) level statistics show that 14 schools dropped in their national rankings, while 12 schools dropped in their regional rankings.

The official also outlined the regional challenges, saying there is a need for constructing more schools due to the high influx of learners to urban areas, as well as a pressing need for the rehabilitation of hostels.

"Additional classrooms have to be constructed at existing schools to mitigate the establishment of pre-primary classes and eliminate platoon systems, while the high absenteeism rate of teachers needs to be addressed," said Lewin.

Furthermore, a lack of a permanent national examination venue, shortages of qualified Afrikaans and German teachers, limited parental involvement, high staff turnover, lack of strong leadership at schools were a few of the challenges faced by the ministry.

Khomas education director Gerard Vries, education inspectors and a representative from the Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) also attended the meeting.