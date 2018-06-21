Namibia: Foreign Pilots More Affordable

Private air charter operators yesterday say they mostly employ South African pilots because they are readily available and more affordable.

Although some air charter companies did not want to respond to questions, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (Aopa) of Namibia president, Philip Ellis, said foreigners are being employed in the private air charter sector because Namibians do not have the required skills.

The association represents approximately 175 aircraft owners and pilots.

Aside from claims by some Namibian pilots that they are being shut out, the websites of air charter companies Wilderness Air and Scenic Air show they mostly have South African pilots in their employ, with one or two Namibians. Desert Air was also said to have less than five Namibian pilots.

"Our member airlines' requirements for properly qualified and experienced pilots with the required skills cannot nearly be satisfied by the available Namibian pilots.

"It is, therefore, inevitable that the available Namibian pilots be supplemented by foreign pilots, which in the case of our members are mostly sourced from South Africa due to the fact that these pilots are readily available and affordable," Ellis explained.

He said because some Aopa members operated commercial flights, all their pilots were required to hold at least a commercial pilot's licence in terms of Namibian aviation regulations.

According to Ellis, most operators also set their own minimum qualifications for pilots, including minimum experience levels, flight hours and practical tests passed to ensure the safety of passengers, and to comply with the minimum requirements of insurers.

"The experience and level of training of an airline's pilot corps directly impacts on the level of its insurance premiums," he stated.

Ellis said most experienced and skilled pilots are poached by Air Namibia, which is the most sought-after employment by pilots with commercial licences.

Despite this, Air Namibia still employed foreign pilots, while Aopo members have become frustrated by investing in training Namibians, only for them to leave when a post opens up at Air Namibia, he added.

He said restricting employment to Namibian pilots would not only affect the air charter sector, but also tourism.

"Should our member airlines be restricted to the employment of Namibian pilots only, it would have a direct effect on their ability to render air services to the general public, including of course a large number of foreign tourists who make use of their services," continued Ellis.

The Namibian has established that Wilderness Air, which operates in six countries, including Zimbabwe and Botswana, employs only two Namibian pilots.

Wilderness Air's boss, Hein Cronje, yesterday declined to comment, and referred questions to Ellis.

According to Wilderness Air's website, they employ two Namibians, one Zambian and 13 South African pilots.

In Zimbabwe, Wilderness Air employs three Zimbabwean pilots, while in Botswana four pilots are local, with four others from South Africa and the rest from different countries.

There are 13 South African pilots employed at Scenic Air, according to its website, with one from the United Kingdom and one Namibian.

Scenic Air's Mike Bottger, in response to questions, mentioned broad figures of how many people were employed in its Windhoek office.

He said they have 21 people employed at the Windhoek branch, of which 11 are Namibian, and "10 are non-Namibian pilots".

He said their Swakopmund office employs 10 people, of whom eight are Namibians, and "two are non-Namibian pilots".

Bottger said until last month, the company had two more Namibian pilots, but one moved to Desert Air while the other stopped flying.

"The difficulty in finding suitably qualified Namibian pilots has been comprehensively ventilated in the letter sent to you by the Aopa president," said Bottger.

The Namibian spoke to staff at Desert Air, who also claimed that there are only about five Namibian pilots, while the rest are foreigners.

Thys Rall of Desert Air refused to comment on claims that they only employ foreign pilots.

Unemployed pilots told The Namibian that many Namibian private charter companies prefer hiring white South African commercial pilots over Namibians.

"We have so many unemployed Namibian pilots from disadvantaged backgrounds who struggle to keep their licences current every year due to a lack of finances. Most have exhausted all their funds on their initial training, ranging from commercial pilots licences to integrated airline transport pilot certification.

They were hoping that when they complete their courses, these companies would jump at them. But the companies would rather give the jobs to South African pilots who studied the same course at the same school," charged one of the pilots.

According to them, it was extremely frustrating to spend a lot of money on training, just to sit at home and contemplating another career path.

"For most pilots who are not sponsored or on some bursary, it costs roughly N$500 000 - N$800 000 to get your licence, then approximately another N$40 000 every year to renew your licence if you don't have a job," the pilot said.

Two other pilots accused Desert Air, Wilderness Air and Scenic Air of only employing foreigners, while there are many qualified Namibian pilots.

"We are really struggling. Many of us have commercial pilot licences, but have been jobless for a long time now. One of the reasons they do not hire Namibians is because of limited experience,. But how can we get that without being hired?" asked one pilot.