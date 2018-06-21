Cameroon: National Assembly - Four Bills Adopted

They were adopted yesterday June 19, 2018 under the chair of the House Speaker, Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

Four bills have been adopted at the National Assembly. They were approved yesterday during a plenary sitting of the House Chamber, chaired by the Speaker, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. The four bills include; Bill N°1024/PJL/AN, N° 1206/ PJL/AN, N°1027/PJL/AN, and N°1028/PJL/AN.

Bill N°1024/PJL/AN is to authorise the President of the Republic to accept the amendment to Article 8 of the International Convention on the Elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, signed on January 1992 in New York. The Convention aims at encouraging member countries to implement all the measures designed to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination and strengthen understanding between all peoples.

To monitor its implementation, the Convention established the Committee on the elimination of racial discrimination which conducts a periodic review of reports presented by member countries.

The second bill which is Bill N°1026/PJL/AN authorises the President of the Republic to ratify the convention between the Republic of Cameroon and the Russian Federation on extradition, signed at Saint Petersburg on 28 May 2015.

The said Convention introduces a general obligation by virtue of which each party shall agree to extradite any person who is wanted in the requesting State for purposes of prosecution or execution of a sentence for an extraditable offence committed. Articles 5 and 6 makes provision for extradition procedures to be followed as well as documents and information required. It further provides for preventive detention before extradition in case of emergency (Article 7).

Meanwhile, Bill N°1027/PJL/AN seeks to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the non-proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs) signed on 6 February 2018 in Abuja.

The bilateral agreement is a strong response to the security threats both countries are facing and aims at defining a framework for proactive action against the use of SALWs by terrorist, gangs or any other criminal entity.

The fourth bill which is Bill N°1028/PJL/AN to ratify Ordinance N° 2018/2 of June 2018 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N° 2017/21 of 20 December 2017: Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2018 Financial Year.

These amendments are in order to align with the current macroeconomic and fiscal framework modifying the assumptions used to prepare the 2018 finance law and create budget heads for the Constitutional Council and the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development.