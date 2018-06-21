Fans of Senegal and Japan football teams in Russia have been showered with praises cleaning up after themselves before leaving the stadium.

Videos that have since gone viral on social media show fans of of the two countries picking up plastic bottles and other trash left underneath chairs from the different rows of their stadia.

Japan made history as 1st Asian team to defeat a S. American team in #WorldCup. But what happened after is just as impressive. A friend sent me this video of Japanese fans cleaning the stadium after the game. They actually brought the blue trash bags with them. Class act. #COLJAP pic.twitter.com/uPL7XyxD8g

Senegalese fans pick up trash after the #WorldCup match against Poland.

Last world cup Japan did it, this time Senegal 👏🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/4io8ocu0nP

Netizens were awed by the gesture of discipline. This is what they had to say.

Such discipline!!! pic.twitter.com/X039qYMecv

Japanese and Korean fans same

When your team winning, easy to do some good thing 😏

Senegal 🇸🇳 leads by example

This how you represent your Country. Well done Senegal.

Amazing

Such humility worth emulating

