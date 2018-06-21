21 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Senegal: Tidy Senegal Fans Win Praise for This Gesture at World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Fans of Senegal and Japan football teams in Russia have been showered with praises cleaning up after themselves before leaving the stadium.

Videos that have since gone viral on social media show fans of of the two countries picking up plastic bottles and other trash left underneath chairs from the different rows of their stadia.

Japan made history as 1st Asian team to defeat a S. American team in #WorldCup. But what happened after is just as impressive. A friend sent me this video of Japanese fans cleaning the stadium after the game. They actually brought the blue trash bags with them. Class act. #COLJAP pic.twitter.com/uPL7XyxD8g

- J.R. (@JRHDZV) June 19, 2018

Senegalese fans pick up trash after the #WorldCup match against Poland.

Last world cup Japan did it, this time Senegal 👏🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/4io8ocu0nP

- Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) June 20, 2018

Netizens were awed by the gesture of discipline. This is what they had to say.

Such discipline!!! pic.twitter.com/X039qYMecv

-- Vincent Chase (Mr.V) (@Mr_subway___) June 19, 2018

Japanese and Korean fans same

-- Faz Hussain (@Faz65) June 19, 2018

When your team winning, easy to do some good thing 😏

-- Kickout__ (@kickout__) June 19, 2018

Senegal 🇸🇳 leads by example

-- Junior (@Kfreh1) June 19, 2018

This how you represent your Country. Well done Senegal.

-- Muhammad Akbar (@m_akbar402) June 20, 2018

Amazing

Such humility worth emulating

-- Banku Dade (@Enn_wae) June 19, 2018

Senegal

Akon to Build Wakanda-Like City in Senegal

Is the futuristic Wakanda is going to be in Senegal? Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.