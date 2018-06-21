South Africa: ANC's State of Perpetual Contestation

analysis

On Wednesday, 20 June 2018 the National Working Committee of the ANC was due to meet to try to solve a problem that its National Executive Committee had been unable to. It was the tricky task of deciding who will be the next premier of North West. But at the same time, it is not only this particular province which is causing problems for the party. The problem is increasingly becoming an organisation-wide source of great political pain.

As has been widely discussed in this publication, and others, over the last few months, it appears that several of the ANC's provinces are set in a perpetual state of rolling crises, an issue that is now becoming urgent.

The NEC, which is supposed to be able to arbitrate through all of these provincial disputes is relaying the impression that it is unable to deliver lasting solutions. That may also be simply because there are no permanent solutions anyway, only temporary fixes.

The ANC may, as a result, need to prepare to go into the 2019 elections in almost the exact same state that it is in now.

The clock...