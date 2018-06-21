20 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: King Burmadow Released From Prison After Presidential Pardon

Somaliland says it has released King Osman Aw Mohamud, known as "Burmadow" from a jail in Hargeisa city on Wednesday. The release of the elder which was welcomed by locals came following a pardon by Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi, according to the sources.

In April, a court in Somaliland sentenced the well-known elder to five years in jail, but, reduced to 3 years after appeals court decision. King Burmadow has been in jail for three years after he was arrested by Somaliland forces upon returning from Puntland where he attended the coronation of an elder in Armo town.

The court has convicted the elder of making a statement against the "Independence and existence" of Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia.

