Somalia: Kenya Urged to Prevent Al Shabaab Cross-Border Attacks

Five MPs from Northeastern yesterday urged the government to strengthen security on the Kenya-Somalia border to prevent more attacks by al Shabaab.

On Sunday eight security officers were killed after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Bojigaras, Wajir. They were five Administration Police officers and three police reservists.

The militants made off with six AK-47s, two G3 rifles and at least 540 bullets.

Al Shabaab militants have claimed responsibility for the attack. In a video released on Monday night, they claimed they had killed more than 10 security officers and injured 23.

The one-hour-long video in Arabic features multiple attacks over six months in Lamu, Mandera and Wajir. The purpose of the video, it said was "to honour slain fighters". They include an unidentified Briton killed while fighting alongside them.

The life of militants in Boni Forest is also featured.

Militants launch attacks in Kenya to pressure the government to withdraw its troops from Amisom, the peacekeeping force in Somalia.

They attack police and security agents, non-local teachers and quarry workers, among others.

Those calling for more security included legislators Adan Keynan (Eldas), Rashid Amin (Wajir West), Mohammed Omar (Wajir South), Amed Kolosh (Wajir East) and nominated Senator Farhiya Haji.

They spoke during a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

"Security agents have done a good job in Somalia in dealing with al Shabaab and we should not allow remnants of the militant group to cause havoc in our country," Keynan said.

He said leaders from Northeastern support all government efforts to fight the criminals.

"We are ready to work with the state to secure the lives of our people. We are also asking the locals to cooperate with the security agencies and report to authorities whenever they see people they suspect to be criminals," Keynan said.

Senator Haji said anyone facilitating the movement of the militants should be punished. She urged residents to share information with security officials.

Omar said the Police Service should replicate the good work of the KDF in Somalia.