20 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Fires Several District Officials

The mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman [Eng Yarisow] has sacked several Karan district officials in Benadir region. The dismissal was announced through a decree issued by the mayor on Tuesday.

The statement said the deputy district commissioners in charge of security and social services and the secretary general of the district respectively were relieved of their duties.

Eng Yarisow did not disclose the reasons behind the decision, however, sources say the move is aimed to make changes in the regional administration.

But, according to the decree, the mayor has nominated new officials to replace the district officials removed from their offices. The new officials are set to resume shortly.

Mogadishu mayor since coming to power early this year has not fired any district commissioner as his predecessors known to have sacked all district rulers.

