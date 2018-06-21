South Africa: Police On Manhunt for Joe Slovo Taxi Rank Gunmen

Police were in hot pursuit of armed gunmen on Wednesday after they opened fire on people in the vicinity of the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton, Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

One person died, and seven others were injured during the shooting.

Milnerton police were supported by their colleagues from surrounding stations and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement as they conducted a high-density search operation in the area on Wednesday morning.

As a result, one suspect was arrested for the alleged possession of drugs, two firearms and live ammunition were confiscated, and 12 minibus taxis were impounded, said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

"This brazen attack on innocent people is a serious and direct threat to commuter safety and will not be tolerated," Van Wyk said in a statement.

"Perpetrators of such heinous acts, who have no regard for the lives and safety of the community, will be met with decisive action on the part of SAPS. There must be no doubt in the minds of these criminals that we will not rest until they have been brought to book."

It was previously reported that Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations spokesperson Besethu Ndungane said that he suspected that the shooting was related to route disputes that have plagued the city in the past few weeks. However, he was uncertain.

Source: News24