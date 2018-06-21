20 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police On Manhunt for Joe Slovo Taxi Rank Gunmen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police were in hot pursuit of armed gunmen on Wednesday after they opened fire on people in the vicinity of the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton, Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

One person died, and seven others were injured during the shooting.

Milnerton police were supported by their colleagues from surrounding stations and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement as they conducted a high-density search operation in the area on Wednesday morning.

As a result, one suspect was arrested for the alleged possession of drugs, two firearms and live ammunition were confiscated, and 12 minibus taxis were impounded, said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

"This brazen attack on innocent people is a serious and direct threat to commuter safety and will not be tolerated," Van Wyk said in a statement.

"Perpetrators of such heinous acts, who have no regard for the lives and safety of the community, will be met with decisive action on the part of SAPS. There must be no doubt in the minds of these criminals that we will not rest until they have been brought to book."

It was previously reported that Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations spokesperson Besethu Ndungane said that he suspected that the shooting was related to route disputes that have plagued the city in the past few weeks. However, he was uncertain.

Source: News24

South Africa

Health Minister to Unveil Crucial Bills

Universal health care may become a reality as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gears up to present two bills to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.