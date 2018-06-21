20 June 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 'King of Somaliland' Freed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somaliland has freed a king, Osman Aw Mahmud Burmadow, who was imprisoned in April for attending the inauguration of a monarch in neighbouring Puntland. Puntland and Somaliland are at loggerheads over disputed territory along their border in the Sool and Sanaag regions.

Somaliland's President Muse Bihi Abdi pardoned the monarch, who was sentenced to five years in prison. Human rights organisations have condemned the self-declared republic of Somaliland of suppressing free speech and arresting people critical of the administration.

In April, a court sentenced female poet Nacima Qorane to three years in prison on "contempt of state" charges. She was also freed after receiving a presidential pardon.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Getting Lucky, Not Stronger - US Intelligence

Somalia's most dangerous terror group is likely not getting any stronger despite a series of deadly attacks, including… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.