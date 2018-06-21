Somalia: 'King of Somaliland' Freed

Somaliland has freed a king, Osman Aw Mahmud Burmadow, who was imprisoned in April for attending the inauguration of a monarch in neighbouring Puntland. Puntland and Somaliland are at loggerheads over disputed territory along their border in the Sool and Sanaag regions.

Somaliland's President Muse Bihi Abdi pardoned the monarch, who was sentenced to five years in prison. Human rights organisations have condemned the self-declared republic of Somaliland of suppressing free speech and arresting people critical of the administration.

In April, a court sentenced female poet Nacima Qorane to three years in prison on "contempt of state" charges. She was also freed after receiving a presidential pardon.