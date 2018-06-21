Sudan: 19 Returnees Wounded in North Darfur Shooting

Kutum Locality — At least 19 people were wounded - eight of them seriously - when armed militants fired on farmers on Monday in the Tuma area of Kutum locality in North Darfur. The farmers had returned from the camps for the displaced to cultivate their lands.

El Tayeb Kafot, the MP representing Kutm and Fata Borno constituency told Radio Dabanga on Tuesday that about 70 armed men in three Land Cruisers led by Ahmed El Ghali opened fire at voluntary returnees while they were tilling their at village and then beat them with sticks and rifle butts.

He explained that eight of the injured were transferred to Kutum Hospital in serious condition including Sheikh Hanazal Tibein, Adam Suleiman Abdallah, Abdelnaim Mohamed Suleiman, Yasin Abdallah Abakar, Osman Suleiman Abdallah, Abdelnabi Mohammed Nurein, Amin Ahmed Khatir and Mohamed Suleiman Abdallah.

El Tayeb Kafot blamed the incident on the locality authorities and told Radio Dabanga that the incident is one of a series of attacks committed by outlaws known to the locality authorities led by Ahmed El Ghali and others on voluntary returnees in the areas of Abusakin, Tuma, Um Kloe, Kriker, Lemina, Ruma, Khorsial and Tinai of the locality of Kutum.

He also called on the central and state authorities if they are serious about implementing the voluntary return programme to ensure that the areas of voluntary return are safe and provide protection to the returnees by collecting the weapons spread in these areas, this in addition to bringing the aggressors to justice.

El Geneina

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, a man was killed in a clash in El Geneina locality in West Darfur on Sunday. The fight reportedly broke out between displaced people returning home and new settlers in the area.

El Tahir Omar Hashim was killed and 17 others were injured near Karti village, five kilometres north of El Geneina. One of the victims' relatives reported that paramilitary troops attacked a group of displaced people who had voluntarily returned from camps in El Geneina.