Sudan: 'Mysterious Deaths' As Tribal Tensions Flare in South Kordofan

South Kordofan — Two people were killed in mysterious circumstances in two separate incidents in the South Kordofan localities of Abu Jubeiha and Rashad on Monday and Tuesday, while police authorities have been holding dozens of members of Kenana clan in their garrison in Abu Jubeiha fearing renewed clashes since Thursday.

A senior native administration leader told Radio Dabanga that the eastern localities of the state have witnessed a series of killings since the beginning of this week.

He reported the killing of Haj Balal inside his house at El Koz area, who was stabbed to death with a sharp blade by an unknown assailant on Monday night. Huzeifa Mohammadu was also stabbed to death with a sharp object by unknown assailants at Tajmala Market in Rashad.

Downpours

More than 150 families remained in scattered villages in El Tadamon locality of South Kordofan in the open because of the collapse of their houses due to heavy winds accompanied by heavy winds on Sunday.

One of the victims told Radio Dabanga that more than 150 families in the villages of Nabota, Balula, Zarafa and El Wakra are in the open without shelter in dire need of assistance.

He said that the rain destroyed more than 80 houses at Nabota village.

The affected appealed via Radio Dabanga to the charity agencies to help them urgently.

Farmers await diesel rations

Farmers in Kadugli in South Kordofan have expressed concern over the failure of the current agricultural season due to the delay in receipt of diesel rations.

They explained that 60 per cent of the locality farmers have not yet received their allocated quotas of diesel.

They said they had spent the past five days in front of the pumps waiting to get diesel to no avail.