Sudan: One Dead, Four Injured in Attack By Militiamen At South Darfur Market

Deribat — A man was shot dead and four women seriously injured when they were attacked by militiamen near Deribat market in eastern Jebel Marra, South Darfur on Monday evening.

The dead man had been named as Seifeldin Mohamed Hussein. A relative told Radio Dabanga that on Monday a number of militiamen based in Deribat stopped Seifeldin and four women after they left the market on their way to Jawa village.

The gunmen demanded that Seifeldin hand over SDG 35,000 (*$1,240) and shot him dead instantly when he refused to do so.

The shooting also caused wounding of Umelkheir Abu Bakr Hamid, Sara Yousef Haroun, Kaltoum Yousef Hamid, and Awatif Abdelmawla Saleh who were transferred to Deribat hospital for treatment.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan