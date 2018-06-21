Sudan: Khartoum Parents Lament Crippling 'Back to School' Prices

Khartoum — Parents with school-going children in the Sudanese capital Khartoum are complaining of the rising cost of school supplies and transportation costs at the start of the new school year yesterday.

Callers from Khartoum said that the price of the dozen large-size notebooks has increased from SDG 60 (*$2.13) to SDG110 ($3.90), a dozen of dry pens ranged from SDG 60 ($2.13) to SDG 100 ($3.55) and school bags SDG 400 ($14.20).

A caller from El Gedaref told Radio Dabanga that the pupils were unable to go to school yesterday because of the lack of transportation and the doubling of prices.

'Broke after Ranadan, Eid'

She said that most families find it very difficult to provide students with school supplies after spending all their income and savings during the month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan