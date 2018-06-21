20 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Six Life Imprisonment for Rapist

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape continues to send criminals involved in crimes including rape to long jail terms. Motladiela Zacharia Tlhokwe aged 21, was sentenced to six life imprisonment for rape, seven years imprisonment for house breaking and eight months imprisonment for stolen cellphones.

The sentence was handed to the accused by the High Court in Kimberley today. The sentence emanate from an incident which occurred on 22 October 2016 at Warrenton. The 14-year-old victim alleged that she was sleeping at her residence when she was woken up at around 02:00 by unknown male person sitting on top of her. She fought with him but stopped when he pulled out a knife. It is alleged that the suspect ordered her to undress and raped her. He allegedly dragged the victim to other rooms and raped her several times, he then told her to wash herself and left with two cellphones.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Risimati Peter Shivuri has welcomed the lengthy prison term handed to the rapist and also commended the meticulous investigative prowess by the Investigating officer, Constable Thabiso Mosalanyane.

South Africa

Health Minister to Unveil Crucial Bills

Universal health care may become a reality as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gears up to present two bills to the… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.