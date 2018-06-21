South Africa: Six Life Imprisonment for Rapist

press release

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape continues to send criminals involved in crimes including rape to long jail terms. Motladiela Zacharia Tlhokwe aged 21, was sentenced to six life imprisonment for rape, seven years imprisonment for house breaking and eight months imprisonment for stolen cellphones.

The sentence was handed to the accused by the High Court in Kimberley today. The sentence emanate from an incident which occurred on 22 October 2016 at Warrenton. The 14-year-old victim alleged that she was sleeping at her residence when she was woken up at around 02:00 by unknown male person sitting on top of her. She fought with him but stopped when he pulled out a knife. It is alleged that the suspect ordered her to undress and raped her. He allegedly dragged the victim to other rooms and raped her several times, he then told her to wash herself and left with two cellphones.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Risimati Peter Shivuri has welcomed the lengthy prison term handed to the rapist and also commended the meticulous investigative prowess by the Investigating officer, Constable Thabiso Mosalanyane.