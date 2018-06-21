20 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Seek Public's Assistance in Solving a Humansdorp Murder Case

Humansdorp — Humansdorp SAPS seek the assistance of the public in solving a murder case of a 43-year-old man, after he was found dead in his backyard shack of a house in Arcadia, Humansdorp today.

On Wednesday, 20 June 2018, around 08:30am, an elderly woman alleged that she was on her way to the outside toilet, when she noticed that her son's bedroom door (backyard shack) of a house in Kettledas Street, Arcadia, Humansdorp was opened as a result of an apparent burglary with some items on the floor. She then said to have checked inside a room and saw that her son, Ralph Titus (43), was lying on the bed with an open wound on the head and she contacted the police. At the scene, ambulance personnel declared Titus dead and at this stage, circumstances around his death are unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Luwelyn Hoffman at 042 200 8100 or anonymously share the information via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information provided by individuals will be treated as confidential.

