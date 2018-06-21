South Africa: Manhunt Launched By the Police After the Brutal Killing of a Man

press release

The Police in Dennilton outside Groblersdal are on a massive hunt for the unknown suspect/s following the chilling discovery of a burnt body at Matlala- Lehwelere village. This is after the police received a tip off from relatives of the deceased on Tuesday 2018-06-19 that they have allegedly discovered a burnt body dumped inside a pit toilet.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found a badly burnt body buried in an old pit toilet stashed in a wheelbarrow. The Preliminary Police investigations recovered pieces of vehicle tyres which are believed to be some of the objects used to burn the deceased.

The motive behind this cold blood murder is still unknown at this stage. Anyone with information that can lead to the possible arrest of the suspect involved in this matter ,may contact Detective Constable William Vilakazi at 082 303 9907, the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are still continuing.