21 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Senegal: Akon to Build Wakanda-Like City in Senegal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Black Panther
Black Panther.
By Njideka Agbo

Is the futuristic Wakanda is going to be in Senegal?

Grammy-nominated and Senegalese singer Akon is building a city that will take after the award-winning film Black Panther's city, Wakanda in his native country Senegal.

Speaking at a panel titled Branding Africa: Blockchain, Entrepreneurship and Empowering the Future at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, he unveiled his project which is a proposed city named after him Akon Crypto City. The city will be close to the Dakar, Senegal's capital and will have universities, schools, stadium, homes and developed technology as seen in the film.

It will also have its own currency named AKoin, a cryptocurrency which he said has the potential of being "the saviour of Africa in many ways".

To actualize this dream, the Senegalese President Macky Sall has given the potential US presidential aspirant 2,000 square-acres of land.

Senegal

Tidy Senegal Fans Win Praise at World Cup Stadium

Fans of Senegal and Japan football teams in Russia have been showered with praises cleaning up after themselves before… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.