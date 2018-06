Nigerian based Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy, whose Life on the Outside tour in the USA is still on-going, has signed a publishing deal with Universal Music USA.

This deal comes at a time when OluwaBurna's album Outside has been getting great reviews.

Burna Boy's Ye off his album recently got a spike when people's search for Kanye's Ye kept redirecting them to his mad hit Ye, a hit they confessed was worth all the search.