20 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Minister Bheki Cele Strongly Condemns the Killing of ANC MP Comrade Sibusiso Radebe

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele strongly condemns the killing of 40 year old Comrade Goodwill Sibusiso Radebe which took place on Tuesday, 19 June 2018 around 19h30 in Rooderport, Johannesburg west. The motive of the killing is still unknown at this stage and investigations are underway.

Preliminary reports have revealed that the deceased was with another person in a vehicle parked in Carbon Street Lindhaven when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire, fatally wounding the deceased, while his companion managed to escape uninjured. Suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta with unknown registration.

"Police investigation has been intensified to ensure that culprits are brought to book. These brutal and senseless killings are disturbing and of serious concern to the police leadership hence all our strategies and operational plans are aimed at decisively dealing with the scourge of contact crimes" said Minister Cele

Police are appealing to all members of the public to assist with information towards identifying suspects, by reporting to the nearest police station or call our crime stop number 08600 10111.

