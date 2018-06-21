21 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Pet Organisation Boss Resigns

The chief executive officer of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Monique Redecker, has resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SPCA said Redecker, who has been the CEO as well as chairperson, resigned "due to being inundated with a private workload".

According to the statement, the resignation was also influenced by "slander, defamation and questioning of her integrity by certain members of the public". She had served in the position from 2017 until this month.

The SPCA added that Redecker's resignation was not related to statements published in the media concerning her salary.

The Namibian this week received complaints from some members of the public who alleged that the CEO was receiving payment for what is supposed to be a voluntary job.

The organisation, however, said people employed in positions of CEO were paid about N$250 000 per annum.

The salary for the CEO, the statement added, was sourced by the person in that position through donations.

