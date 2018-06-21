21 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MP Musowa Says Malawi Media Misleading On K4bn Rural Development Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mulanje Bale legislator Victor Musowa (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) has said the local media has been misleading the public in their reports on the t controversial K4 billion allocated to MPs to facilitate development.

Musowa said the media reports portray a picture that money was given to individual MPs, saying the truth is that the funds are chnelled through the district commissioners (DCs) who are in charge and not legislators.

Standing on a point of order, Musowa said: "This is very serious issues. We are having difficulties explaining to our constituencies on how the money was really distributed and who owns it."

First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje said she would consult Parliamentray Secretariat on the issue as the National Assembly has no control over private owned media.

Despite public outrage in the manner the K4 billion was allocated, Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe proposed an increase of the fund to K6 billion in the 2018/19 National Budget.

In the new allocation, there is a shift in target as it is set to benefit 300 area development committees (ADCs) which will be responsible for implementation of projects instead of 86 constituencies.

Gondwe said the money will be channelled through the National Local Governance Committee and will be duly audited to avoid abuse.

Apart from the K6 billion channelled to ADCs, K20.7 billion has been proposed for rural development through District Development Fund (DDF), Local Development Fund (LDF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and a further K7 billion that could be used on community projects has been included in the budget. This is more than 5 percent of the total Development Budget of the Central Government.

Malawi

Security On Alert After Mozambique Attacks

Government has said its security agents are on alert after Islamists attacks in Mozambique. Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.