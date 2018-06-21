Namibia: Top Amateur Golfers Line Up for African Champs

The top amateur golfers of the SADC region will battle it out for honours when the Windhoek Lager Africa Golf Championship starts in Windhoek on Friday.

The tournament has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 2014 when five countries competed in the inaugural competition in Windhoek.

Now, in its fifth year, 11 countries will be participating in three men and a women's division, while disabled golfers will also be competing for the first time.

Each country had its own qualifying tournaments, with the overall winner qualifying for the finals in Windhoek.

In Namibia, the young Likius Nande, who is only 20 years old, went on a great streak, winning all five the qualifying tournaments to easily qualify for the final.

He won the Namibian Open, the Omeya Open, the Gold Cup, the Central and the Coastal Opens and will once again represent Namibia in the Men's A division.

At the Namibian Open, Nande showed great resolve to come from behind and snatch the title from Walter Heibeb of Tsumeb.

After two rounds, Heibeb still held five-stroke lead over Nande, but Nande's pressure told in the final round, while Heibeb's challenge faded.

Nande carded a final round 76, while Heibeb scored 84, to hand Nande the title with a best gross score of 229, while Heibeb came second on 232.

At last year's Africa Championship, Nande had a great tournament finishing second overall, five shots behind Aaron Simfukwe of Zambia. It was Simfukwe's second successive title, but he has since turned professional with the result that a new champion will be crowned on Saturday and Steve Basson, the director of golf at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club believes that Nande has a great chance of winning the title.

"I don't know the other golfers, but in my opinion Likius stands a great chance of winning the tournament. He will be playing on his home turf and he played very well last year, so it's all in his favour and it will provide a good test for him," he said.

"He's dominating amateur golf in Namibia and he's a youngster with a great attitude and great potential," he added.

The men's A and B divisions will play 54 holes - 36 tomorrow and 18 on Saturday, while the C division, the women and the disabled golfers will play 36 holes over the two days.

The competing countries are Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles and Mauritius.

The Pairs competition will run concurrently with the Africa Golf Championship, with a trip to the World Pairs competition in Portugal on offer for the winners.

The Windhoek Lager International Pairs competition also had a qualifying process in the various countries, with Joseph Martin and Bertus Damon winning the Namibian qualifiers. They stand a good chance of qualifying for the finals in Portugal as they will compete against a Zimbabwean team for one spot. The other two available spots will go to South African teams.

The Pairs competition will take place at the Omeya Golf Club on Friday and on Saturday, while the Africa Golf Championship will take place at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club.

The tournament will be concluded on Saturday with the annual Windhoek Lager Africa Golf Championship gala dinner which will be officiated by the deputy minister of sport, Agnes Tjongarero.