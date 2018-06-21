21 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Escom Uncovers 'Tricky' Customers, Five Arrested

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) investigators carrying out inspections at customers' premises in Blantyre have uncovered an alleged syndicate that has been conducting an illegal electricity connection.

One of the customers revealed to Escom that am intermediary had connected his newly constructed house.

"When questioned, the middle man implicated some Escom employees, leading to the arrest of five members of staff," a statement issued by Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi said.

The exercise was also aimed at reviewing safety issues, including the quality of electrical equipment in use, checking whether there were any illegal or unsafe power connections or if customers tampered with the meters or extended powerlines behind Escom's back.

"In the operation, Escom has established thast 50 premises were illegally connected," the statement added.

Escom is losing a lot of revenue through such malpractices.

The malpractice was common in Lilongwe where frustrated prospective customers opted for the short cut after waiting forever on Escom's connections waiting list.

