Senior officials of the Ministry of Works and Transport held an urgent meeting with Bank Windhoek representatives on Monday regarding the payment of the N$80,2 million overdraft the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) owes the bank.

This comes after Bank Windhoek gave the RCC 30 days to repay the overdraft, or risk having its assets auctioned to recover the money.

Nampa reported on Tuesday that failure to pay back the loan will result in the auctioning of the state-owned enterprise's properties, including its head office building in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area, which were attached because of the overdraft.

The RCC's acting chief executive officer, Seth Herunga, reportedly wrote to works minister John Mutorwa, requesting a bailout to repay the debt.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, the ministry's spokesperson Julius Ngweda confirmed that they had met Bank Windhoek officials, and "the ministry has agreed on the formula as to how we are going to pay back the debt".

When contacted by The Namibian for comment, Herunga said the RCC had not been briefed about the meeting between the ministry and the bank.

"I'm not aware of what agreement the ministry reached with the bank, so I cannot comment on anything as we have not been briefed," he added.

"It could be that the ministry only negotiated on their [own] behalf in terms of what they owe the bank, so there's nothing to say at this point," Herunga said.