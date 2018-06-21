20 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: FUL Wants Shaun Abrahams to Come Clean On Suspended Nomgcobo Jiba's Visits to NPA Offices

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is seeking answers after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bigwig Nomgcobo Jiba, who has been placed on special leave, was spotted at its Pretoria office.

The non-profit organisation said in a statement on Wednesday that they instructed their lawyers to write to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to explain why his deputy was spotted entering the NPA's premises in Pretoria twice in the past six months.

FUL said if the allegations are true then her actions are "in clear violation" of an order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that prohibited her from entering the NPA offices in Pretoria.

The organisation believes that her presence "only serves to underline her unfitness for any role within the NPA, let alone that of key official".

Last year, the court set aside Abrahams' decision to withdraw perjury and fraud charge against Jiba.

It also set aside former president Jacob Zuma's decision to not institute disciplinary proceedings against Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi.

The charges were related to her decision to prosecute Johan Booysen, former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, on racketeering charges.

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll of advocates. The court has since given them leave to appeal the judgment.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said he could not comment on FUL's allegations. Enquiries sent to the NPA's media account were unanswered.

Source: News24

South Africa

