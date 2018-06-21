21 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi24 Owner to Contest At DPP Convention, Faces Bwanaope On Researcher Post

Owner of online news outlet Malawi24, Dr Pearson Nkhoma and a youthful Evance Bwanaope will face each other in the contest for the poition of director of research at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) coming convention.

According to posters making rounds on the social media, Nkhoma - utility political talent - is vying for the position of director of research and training at the party convention.

He is going to face a challenge from Bwanaope, an aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Nkhotakota North East Constituency.

"Modern politics accomodate people with strategic mind," said Bwanaope confirming his candidature.

DPP will hold its convention on July 1 to choose leaders. The party endorsed-president Peter Mutharika as its presidential candidate but other positions will have to be contested for.

The party's convention chairperson Nicholous Dausi has predicted the most "competitive" convention ever.

"The enthusiasm of people who are collecting forms is overwhelming," said Dausi.

University of Malawi's political scientist Ernest Thindwa said a convention is necessary considering its purposes, which include a review of the political program which a party wants to adopt for its campaign.

"In the case of DPP, it is a necessity and a positive development; they need to have a convention," he said.

Thindwa said DPP should ensure there is genuine competition for positions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

