South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Sends Condolences to the Families of Deceased Members

press release

Nelspruit — The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of two SAPS members who passed away in a horrific car accident yesterday afternoon, 19 June 2018.

The members, 42 year old Sergeant Dankie Heavyman Mashabane and 31 year old Constable Tihosi Zitha, stationed at Calcutta, died while on duty when the sedan they were travelling in collided with two trucks on the R40 road, between White River and Hazyview.

Sergeant Mashabane served in several components in the police for 12 years working in different police stations. He worked at the Community Service Centre, Crime Prevention and Detective Service at Tonga, Masoyi as well as Calcutta where he met his death.

Constable Zitha has been in the service for eight years, also serving in different components, Crime Prevention and Detective Service at Calcutta.

General Zuma appreciated their time spent in the SAPS, he on behalf of all the members and employees of the SAPS sends his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. "Both officers were remarkable members and their tragic passing came as a shock to us. Their hard work in the Police Service will always be greatly appreciated", said General Zuma.