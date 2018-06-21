Sudi Adaki Sulaimana, who has twice been accused of an alleged coup plot, has been arrested by Fiscal police on allegations that he swindled K317 million from Wonawaka Chavula, daughter to Malawi's former ambassador to Tanzania, late Flossie Gomile Chidyaonga.

Sulaimana is reported to have persuaded Chavula that he was a "money multiplier" together with traditional herbalists Andrew Chaviya and Rozani Nkabdawire to get money from her.

Malawi Police Service (MPS) head of Fiscal and Fraud Section, Isaac Norman, said Sulaimana has been on the run for a year since they arrested his accomplices who include his wife Suzika and daughter Naomi.

He was arrested Wednesday morning on his arrival back from the country from South Africa.

Said Norman: "He used that money to buy different properties including land, a maize mill and cars."

According to Fiscal police head, they have seized some of the properties.

Other accomplices in the matter include Itimu Ahmdi, Mayeso Mpakeni and a Mr Chabinga, police said they are all on bail.

Police said Sulaimana will be slapped with charges of fraud. obtaining money by flase pretence and money laundering.

Sulaimana described himself as a "moderate purpose-built revolutionary" who has a few people who envy him and do not wish him well.

The 49-year-old economist has implicated and arrested for coup plotting for two occassions.

Sulaimana was first arrested in 1993 for attempting to topple the much-feared dictatorship of former president, the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Muluzi, after ascending to power in 1994, pardoned him for the crime.

He was also prosecuted for a foiled March 2001 coup attempt when at least three witnesses, including star state witness Aubrey Chimenya, testified that ex-minister Brown Mpinganjira was the brain behind the coup.

Mpinganjira, who denied the charge, was swiftly arrested and charged with treason.

The then Malawi's state top prosecutor Fahad Assani withdrew the case for lack of evidence.

Assani described Sulaimana as "an over- ambitious young man" bent on impressing his audience most of whom, according to him, are ignorant.