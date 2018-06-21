Namibia: Hostel 'Father' Denies Raping 10 Boys

A former hostel supervisor at a Otjiwarongo primary school denied in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that he was guilty of 32 charges of rape involving 10 teenage boys whom he is alleged to have sexually abused over a three-year period.

Merven Nguyapeua (48) pleaded not guilty to 32 counts of rape and 27 alternative charges of committing or attempting to commit a sexual act with a child under the age of 16 at the start of his trial before judge Alfred Siboleka.

His defence lawyer, Milton Engelbrecht, told the judge that Nguyapeua would not reveal his defence to the charges to the court at the beginning of his trial, and that the state would be required to prove the charges against his client. The state is alleging that Nguyapeua raped 10 boys during his stay at the hostel of Karundu Primary School at Otjiwarongo, where he was employed as a cleaner and hostel supervisor.

The first of the alleged incidents took place during the second school term of 2013, when he raped a 14-year-old boy, the state is charging. Further sexual assaults on boys at the hostel occurred during 2014, 2015 and in February 2016, the prosecution is also alleging. Nguyapeua was arrested a day after the last alleged rape of a boy had taken place on 29 February 2016. The boy involved in that alleged incident was 13 years old at the time, and had also been raped by Nguyapeua during May 2015, the state is alleging.

Nine of the 10 boys allegedly raped by Nguyapeua were under the age of 16 when sexual acts were committed with them, according to the indictment. Two of them were 13 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, six of them were 14, and one was 15.

The sexual acts Nguyapeua is accused of having committed included the stimulation of the boys' genitals, and also anal intercourse.

A teacher at Karundu Primary School, Anna Timotheus, testified as the state's first witness in the trial yesterday. She told the court that one of the pupils at the school approached her on 23 February 2016, and told her that Nguyapeua started a conversation with him at the hostel the previous day, asking him how old he was and if he knew what a sign he was making with one of his hands meant. Timotheus said she was told Nguyapeua made the sign by placing his thumb between his index and middle fingers while clenching his hand in a fist. The boy, who told Nguyapeua he was 15 years old, said Nguyapeua then told him to come to him the next day so that he could show him what the sign he had made meant.

The boy also informed her that his brother had told him that Nguyapeua had shown a pornographic film on his cellphone to him and then called him to his [Nguyapeua's] bedroom, where he found the man the hostel children called "father" undressing himself.

Timotheus said she summoned the boy's brother, who confirmed what the boy had told her, and she then asked him if he knew of any other children who had the same experience. She was given some names, and when she and another teacher spoke to those boys, they mentioned the names of more boys, whom they also called in to question. On the school principal's advice, she brought the boys together in a classroom, where she asked them to each write down on a piece of paper what had happened to them, Timotheus said.

After that, a report was made to a social worker, and the police unit dealing with cases committed against women and children was approached, she testified.

Nguyapeua is denying the claim that he showed a sign as described by the boy, ever had any conversations of a sexual nature with children at the school, or showed a sex film to any children, Engelbrecht told the witness when he cross-examined her. He added that according to Nguyapeua, he at no stage during his employment at the school sexually molested any children at the school. The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday next week. State advocate Seredine Jacobs is prosecuting.