By Owen Khamula

Government has said its security agents are on alert after Islamists attacks in Mozambique.

Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Cecilia Chazama said the government was monitoring the situation in northern Mozambique very closely.

"We are aware of the attacks on innocent people in some areas in northern Mozambique and we are monitoring the situation very closely," said Chazama.

BBC reports that atleast 100 people, including a traditional leader, children and women have been hacked to death with most of the bodies beheaded.

The attacks are blamed on Islamists who call themselves al shabab.

The attacks in mineral and petrolium rich area in the northern Mozambique, has displaced 1000 people, threatening the security of neighbouring Malawi which has so far enjoyed peace with no Islamists activities.

