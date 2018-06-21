20 June 2018

Gambia: Newly Promoted Frosinone Tempt Gambian Striker Jallow

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Lamin Jallow is courting the attention of a number of clubs in Italy with newly promoted Serie A's Frosinone the latest the queue up and enquire for the Gambian's signature. Parent Chievo Verona last month turned down a whopping £1.5m offer for their Gambian forward Lamin Jallow.

But Frosinone believe they can persuade the star to join them hoping their guarantee of playing time will do the trick.

Having lit up the Italian second division and helping Cesena survive relegation scare with his eleven (11) goals, the 23-year-old is the subject of a plethora of interest from other European clubs.

Jallow is a Chievo player after completing his 12-month loan deal with Cesena and it's anticipated his performances this season will be enough to earn him inclusion into Chievo coach's plans for next season's Serie A.

But a transfer elsewhere for more playing time isn't being erased from the picture as top flight clubs vie it out for his signature.

Udinese, Genoa and Juventus and now Frosinone are among his raft of many admirers. Livorno of the third tier are the latest of a line of suitors and lodged a tempting £1.5m offer to Chievo for a loan deal but the offer didn't catch the fancy of the player and Chievo.

Jallow and another hot-streak Gambian Ali Sowe share club with a partnership between the two likely on the agenda depending on the latter's willingness to leave for Turkey where interest in him is soaring.

