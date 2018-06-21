Gambia: French Clubs Not Giving Up On Signing Njie

Olympique Marseille and Monaco, the two French Ligue One giants, are ardent on pestering Portuguese club Boavista for the services of Yusupha Njie, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Gambia international last weekend confirmed to Foroyaa Sport signing revised terms on a permanent contract from FUS Rabat of Morocco.

The development means he is permanently under Boavista's book having first joined them last season on a 12-month loan.

Players inking new deals is mostly meant to put off other clubs from circling around but that hasn't stopped admirers of the Scorpion Monaco and Marseille from trying to prise him away from Boavista.

The two rivals are back on the Gambian's trail and the Portuguese outfit stands to rake up millions if they agree to sell the player.

This June provides the ideal moment for transfer to be sealed but it remains to be seen whether Monaco and Marseille would want to fork out that much sum for the playmaker.