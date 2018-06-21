21 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Shut Major Highways in Kaduna for El-Zakzaki's Arraignment

Major highways leading to Kaduna High Court along Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis were on Thursday shut ahead of the arraignment of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria also known as Shi'ite, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Journalists who trooped to the court to cover the case were also barred by heavily armed security men stationed at all strategic points leading to the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists were denied access to Independence Way from Kabala West Roundabout up to Waff Road junction.

Those coming from Tafawa Balewa Way through the College of Business and Management Studies of Kaduna Polytechnic were also prevented from accessing Independence Way.

Similarly, motorists from Yakubu Gowon Way were also denied access to Bida Road along national and state libraries, NBTE, NAN office Kaduna State Judiciary, Police Headquarters, including First Bank, Wema Bank and Access Bank located there.

NAN reports that members of the movement on Wednesday clashed with the police during a protest along Ahmadu Bello way demanding the release of their leader.

Mr El-Zakzaki is facing charges of unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

He has been held by the Nigerian government since December 2015 despite court orders for his release. (NAN)

