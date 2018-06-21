Nigeria: Argentine Embassy Hosts Wine Summit

Wine consumers in Nigeria have been urged to pitch their tents with Argentine brands to experience the best of wine culture, the message was contained in a statement issued after a three-day wine-tasting summit held in celebration of World Malbec Day in Lagos.

The event, which aimed at introducing Argentine wines to Nigerians, was attended by the Ambassador of Argentina, Elena Mikusinski; Emiliano Stratico, who runs the oldest cellar and wine bar in Monaco; Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos, Steve Ayorinde, wine connoisseurs and importers.

At the event, the first in a series to celebrate Argentina's independence, Emiliano Stratico introduced its famous Malbec wine to the Nigerian market. The wines, rich in quality, are a friendly market in respect to the currency used.

Ayorinde expressed his excitement that the event was held in Lagos since it is the hub of importation and consumption of wines and spirits in West Africa.

He appreciated the attention drawn to the state by the event since wine importers are based in Lagos and the market is here. He noted that due to our climate, Nigeria could not produce its own wines but the VATs and consumption taxes would be used to develop the state.

The advantage of the event, he said was on two levels, economic, for job creation and Public Relations for destination branding where Lagos is portrayed in a positive light.

He also said it would be a friendly market for importers if policies are respected meaning they can enjoy the incentives as promoters of luxury brands.

The malbec wines present were Finca Las Moras, Alba en los andes Estate reserve, Andrean vineyards, Vinyescults, Trumpeter, Andrean vineyards reserve. Others were Alba en los andes finca, Antonio Mas, La Mascota and Rutini.

Malbec is a purple grape variety used in making red wine. Its plump, dark fruit flavours and smoky finish are what makes it popular. It is originally from Cahors region in France, but could not be sustained due to the humid weather of France.

In 1853, Aime Pouget a French soil expert took the malbec vine amongst others to Mendoza region in Argentina. The region has 3000 hours worth of sun in a year, which is good for the grapes.

This region produces 70 per cent of wine in the country having 80 per cent as malbec wines, which has 60 per cent of their entire export. 80 per cent of their export is red wine and white wine has 20 per cent.

Argentina is said to be the 6th largest wine producing country, 7th in consumption and 9th in wine exportation

Guinness Under-age Campaign Impacts 5,000 Students

In further demonstration of its commitment to the responsible use of alcohol in society, 28 schools in Lagos, Nigeria, have benefitted from an innovative corporate social responsibility project by Guinness Nigeria Plc tagged SMASHED.

The SMASHED Project is a live theatre/drama performance delivered to 14 - 17 year olds (SS1 - SS3 students) in government and private schools across Lagos State by professional actors, along with follow-up interactive workshops. The initiative took into consideration the Nigerian culture by engaging young people in a safe and motivational learning environment, enabling them to understand the consequences of underage and binge drinking.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Peter Ndegwa, stated that the company's Underage Alcohol education programme is aimed at reducing the incidence of alcohol related harm amongst young people. "Between the ages of 14 and 17, young people are most vulnerable to different societal burdens such as peer pressure and the need to fit in; this sometimes causes them to make uninformed decisions ," Ndegwa said.

According to him, schools are an important setting for interventions aimed at shaping behavior among youths because no other community institution has as much continuous and intensive contact with young people. "And this is why Guinness Nigeria decided to implement the SMASHED programme in 28 government and private schools across Lagos state," Mr. Ndegwa reiterated.

He added: "In every country, Diageo works with reputable local organizations to deliver the SMASHED programme as our Diageo Marketing Code restricts us from engaging with persons under the legal purchase age of 18+. As a result, Guinness Nigeria did not interface directly with any of the schools during the implementation of the SMASHED programme as we partnered with Collingwood Learning and Rue 14 Studios in Nigeria to deliver the programme."

Sharing global success stories from the SMASHED Project, Managing Director, Collingwood Learning, United Kingdom, Mr. Chris Simes, noted that SMASHED, an award-winning theatre and education initiative, was launched in the UK more than a decade ago. "It has now been delivered in 10 countries around the world, including Mozambique. The result of the programme in other countries has been incredibly encouraging and we have received very good reviews from both students and teachers. Building on this success, the SMASHED Project was rolled out in Nigeria and reachedover 5,000 young people and teachers in classes SS1 - SS3 in 28 public and private schools across Lagos State," Mr. Simes said.

PZ Cussons Rewards Customers with Cash, Gifts

The fifth edition of Cussons Baby Moments ended recently in Lagos with baby Zoe Ekwegh emerging Cussons Baby of the Year 2018.

The grand finale tagged: 'The Magic Finale,' which held in Lagos, saw over 4,000 participants entering the race to win the 'Baby of the Year' award. The event was hosted by popular comedian, singer and actress, Chigul.

With over one million votes received from family, friends and the members of the public during the voting stages and careful assessment by the celebrity judges in each of their screening stages, the grand finale saw the emergence of the top 10 finalists.

Following tough deliberations by the independent panel of judges, comprising notable fashion designer, Mai Atafo, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and popular photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko, baby Ekwegh won the coveted prize, going home with N1 million educational grant and a year's supply of Cussons Baby products.

The first and second runners-up were Chiemezikam Royalty Mackalunta and Busolami Odugbemi who smiled home with cash prize of N750,000 education grant and a year's supply of Cussons Baby products N350,000 education grant and a year's supply of Cussons Baby products respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, PZ Cussons Nigeria MD, Alex Goma said this year's event provided an opportunity for the Cussons's Baby Moments Competition to further establish itself as the most recognised Nigerian family competition.

"The Cussons Baby Moments Competition has grown with each year and today you can see how much, we have not only expanded to include the families, we have also created an award statuette that symbolises the bond the brand has helped these families build. Congratulations to all this year's winners," he said.

Also speaking on the occasion, Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Tobi Oyenekan congratulated all the winners and thanked everyone who was part of the anniversary as well as all the contestants.

In the special categories, Oluwatuase Oluwatimilehin won Baby Gat Swag, Arthur Efemena won Best Concept, Godson Akhaba won award for Best Costume, Munachimso Chinagorom won Baby Trendy and Nathan Kingsley went home with the award for Toothy Smile. These special category winners each received N50,000 gift vouchers and a three months' supply of Cussons Baby products. The second edition of the Best Video category this year saw Baby Bryan Kasakwe emerge winner with N150,000 cash prize and three months' supply of Cussons Baby products.

There were two mini-competitions too. The first was the Cussons Baby Moments Family Challenge, featuring families from different parts of Nigeria competing for prizes by winning the most points in a set of games. Innocent Okafor Family from Port Harcourt, emerged winner and went home with N150,000 cash prize and three months' supply of Cussons Baby products.

Next was the Cussons Baby Moments Family Special, showcasing the families of the top 50 contestants that shared their family photos with short stories about their journey through the competition. This was the brand's way of recognising the devotion and determination of adult members of the family towards campaigning for their baby in a bid to win the Baby of the Year contest.

The Okennwa family from Jigawa State won the CBM5 Family Special award walking away with N200,000 cash prize and three months' supply of Cussons Baby products

NB Rebrands Gulder

As part of efforts at repositioning the Gulder brand for growth in the market place in the face of searing competition, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has reworked the neck, back and front labels of its Gulder brand, to be more in tune with the aspirations and desire of the youth market segment.

Coming bolder and more daring, the label which presents a simpler and more appealing look and feel, the brewer explained, lends itself to youthful look and modernity in its various presentations.

Gulder, respected for its unique flavour and taste, was first launched in a brown bottle with a unique label design over four decades ago and has gone through a couple of modernisation processes to keep with the times as the labels and bottle designs have been tinkered with a view to appeal better to consumers.

One of the most outstanding and visible part of the current label make-over is Gulder's strongest brand assets, 'The Gulder Knight', which now faces forward, giving the Gulder brand a more progressive outlook. "This change also symbolizes Gulder as the drink of the modern man".

This one decisive move will also help in disabusing some consumers' age-old misconceptions which include "Gulder inducing pot belly" and the notion that the brand is for old fellas, however they may be successful in their own rights.

The new design and positioning will allow the leading beer brand to take its daring and ultimate living mantra to another level.

According to the presentation on the new design, the brand's credo, "Ultimate" will no longer be determined by some macho looking men or strenuous jungle exercises but it will be determined by the loyal consumer of the brand.

In all, he new label is a brilliant combination of the beer's brand credentials and creative sagacity aiming to change the perception of the non Gulder drinker, from 'Gulder is the beer for my father' to 'Gulder is my beer', while also giving existing Gulder consumers another reason to be proud of their beer.

Commenting on the new label design, The Portfolio Manager, National Premium Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Olayinka Bakare explained the reason behind the new label and the brand proposition.

"Gulder has always been big on transformation and consumer satisfaction. With the launch of our all new label design, we want to delight our consumers and inspire them to be the best version of themselves as symbolized by every element in the new design. Gulder still maintains its unique taste, but with a better branding which positions it as the beer for the strong hearted, upwardly mobile and daring beer lover.", Bakare said.

The Gulder beer reworked label design will lead the brand's onslaught as a staple for the young, bold and courageous Nigerian against ravaging competition posted by brands of lower price points. The design will also lend itself to celebrating the daring and brave spirit of the modern man even as Gulder retains its content make-up - unique flavor, crisp taste and signature look.

To make it up to the consumers, a lot of add-ons special programmes and events will be thrown in as incentives to Gulder consumers as Nigeria's premium beer brand.