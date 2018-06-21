21 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mzimba Solola 'Shadow MP' Commended for Being Development Conscious

Mzimba Solola constituency aspiring parliamentarian, Reverend Precious Chisi, has received kudos from various stakeholders including chiefs for putting constituents' welfare at heart.

In an interview, Group Village Headman (GVH) Longwe Kamanga said he was willing to work with Chisi.

"To me as a community leader, I am in support of Reverend Chisi," said Kamanga.

Mzimba Solola belongs to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarian Jacob Hara who has also been accused of mismanaging the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), according to constituents who spoke to Nyasa Times.

Among others, they said, Chisi has also spent over K3 million on sports tournaments to make the youth busy.

He has also helped in building three courtrooms in the constituency.

Harrison Banda, general secretary for referees in Mzimba, said it was very rare of "someone like Chisi."

He said: "I think it is beyond politics. He is proving to be helpful."

Chisi also happens to be Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) vice president.

