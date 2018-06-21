Malawian celebrated multi award winning video director Sukez has urged the country's youth to use their talents to help government lower down the high levels of unemployment rate.

Sukez, who is also a co-founder of HD Plus creations, a Videography and advertising company was speaking on Radio 2 FM Made on Monday radio show hosted by Joy Nathu.

He urged the Malawian youths not look down on the talents they have but work on the talents to become better and earn income that can support their lives everyday and also employ others.

Furthermore, he has asked Malawian youth to emulate him as an example adding to say he started shooting using borrowed equipments that helped him to grow and now owns one of the best equipments and cameras in the world.

"What matters most is to start if you don't start you can not learn any thing you will still remain where you are, and no one will know about you and your talent or skill," he said.

However, on his vision on Videography he added that he wants to put Malawi music and most of his works on a global level.

"Malawians have talents all we need is to continue pushing for a greater and higher platforms, of which I am trying my best to do," he said.

"What is important now is to invest on quality video by providing a good shooting budget for musicians but we are almost there," he added.

Sukez who is 24 years old emerged to be one of the most influential videographers for most of his works goes beyond Malawi and he is working with many individuals and companies across the sub sahara and Sadc regions.

His company HD Plus Creations has over 20 Employees and is continuously winning multi million Kwacha deals from various companies across the nation.