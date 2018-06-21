Photo: Jeoffrey Ncube/263Chat

Paul Mutsatsa demonstrating out side the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) Head Office.

A Harare man, Paul Mutsatsa yesterday staged a one-man demonstration against the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, saying the corrupt officials implicated by the Parliamentary Portfolio should be arrested or suspended.

Speaking to 263Chat at the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) Head Office soon after his protest, Mutsatsa said he is concerned that there has not been action on people implicated in corrupt deals by the Parliamentary Portfolio on Energy.

"My name is Paul Mutsatsa, l am particularly interested in the ZESA issues as they provides us with electricity which is a basic need in the society.

"l am concerned with some issues that were raised by the Parliamentary Portfolio on energy where some individuals have been implicated in the corruption at ZESA and up to date as l speak no one has been arrested and that's why l am here," said Mutsatsa.

He added that he will be demonstrating for the next 30 days until the responsible authorities take action against the criminals.

"l will demonstrate for the next 30 days until the responsible authorities take action against those who are corrupt.

"We also have issues where people are forced to pay kick backs to engineers that go home to inspect places and also that most of the houses do not have electricity because of this corruption.

"Given that scenario,what should a poor man do because all of this transaction will require a thousand for someone to have electricity at their houses," he said.

Mutsatsa fingered controversial business man, Wicknell Chivayo saying he should be arrested for corruption as well.

"Today l am speaking on behalf of all those who have been prejudiced by ZESA saying the corrupt officials implicated by the Parliamentary Portfolio should be arrested or suspended.

"One particular example is that of Wicknell Chivayo who was given $7 million to develop Gwanda and up to today nothing has happened and also the Gwanda people have been prejudiced," he said.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has to date suspended eight employees who participated in a demonstration against corrupt dealings and abuse of state resources by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo early this year.