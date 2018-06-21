Namibia: Munali Re-Elected As Regional Committee Chairperson

Katima Mulilo — Judea Lyabboloma Constituency Councillor Beaven Munali was re-elected as chairperson of the Zambezi Regional Council at an extraordinary regional council meeting held on Tuesday that also elected members of the management committee.

Kongola Constituency Councillor David Muluti and Kabbe North Constituency Councillor Peter Mwala were also re-elected to serve for another term on the management committee.

The election was initially scheduled for Monday last week however it did not take place as there was reportedly an attempt to remove Munali as chairperson of the regional council despite a directive from Swapo that all chairpersons of regional councils dominated by the party be retained.

Invited guests including members of the media were kept waiting in suspense for more than two hours for the election and swearing-in ceremony which were later postponed at the 11th hour.

New Era understands that this did not happen because councillors were not singing from the same hymn book as there was internal bickering.

During his brief acceptance speech Munali advocated the spirit of teamwork in order for the council to succeed in its work. "I accept the position as the chairperson of the Zambezi Regional Council, but I cannot work without the support from you," he said.

Governor of Zambezi Region Lawrence Sampofu called on the regional councillors to deliver on their promises to the people who elected them. "Let's go and consult on the ground. Let's go and see what other ministries are doing in our constituencies. Let's go and re-dedicate ourselves to see that we deliver to the nation," he said.

Magistrate Boyd Namushinda presided over the election.