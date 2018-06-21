Namibia: Outjo Gears Up for Schools Annual Tourney

Outjo — Hosts Outjo Senior Secondary School are pre-tournament favourites to clinch the upcoming knockout tournament at the town.

The annual fundraising tourney caters for football and netball and is expected to attract a large number of participants when the tourney gets underway on the 29th of this month.

Last year, the competition attracted a total of 16 schools, competing in both disciplines that saw seven schools contesting the netball code.

Osire Secondary School, comprising mostly of descendants of Angolan and DRC refugees were duly crowned champions in the football category while hosts Outjo Secondary School claimed top honours in the division.

Winners in both categories walked away with gold medals, trophies and cash prizes. So far, eighteen secondary schools have confirmed their participation, battling out for supremacy in football, netball and chess.

This year, OK Foods Outjo has joined hands to sponsor the gathering and pledged an amount of N$10, 000 for the hosting of the sporting bonanza while several businesses also assisted with much needed donations.

Nonetheless, event organisers are urging other corporate business owners in the town to come on board and assist the school. Meanwhile, plans are underway to include volleyball on the programme next year. Participating schoolteachers will be treated to a two jour welcoming barbeque on June 29, at the school premises slated for 19h00.