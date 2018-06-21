21 June 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe Names Squad to Face Australia, Pakistan in T20i Tri-Series

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe has named a 22-man squad for the Twenty20 international (T20I) triangular series with Australia and Pakistan scheduled for 1-8 July 2018 in Harare.

The selectors picked the squad from the players who participated in the 20-over tournament involving two local sides, the Zimbabwe Select and Board XI, and Kenya. Players involved in competitive cricket abroad who made themselves available for selection were also considered.

The squad, which will be trimmed down to 15 by next Monday, started a training camp in Harare today under interim head coach Lalchand Rajput.

ZIMBABWE T20I SQUAD FOR TRI-SERIES

1 Cephas Zhuwao

2 Chamunorwa Chibhabha

3 Hamilton Masakadza

4 Solomon Mire

5 Tarisai Musakanda

6 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

7 Elton Chigumbura

8 Malcolm Waller

9 Brian Chari

10 Peter Moor

11 Donald Tiripano

12 Wellington Masakadza

13 Tendai Chisoro

14 Blessing Muzarabani

15 Ryan Murray

16 Kyle Jarvis

17 Chris Mpofu

18 Prince Masvaure

19 John Nyumbu

20 Ryan Burl

21 Brandon Mavuta

22 Rugare Magarira

Zimbabwe

Minister Slams New Curriculum for Producing 'Hopeless' Graduates

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Professor Paul Mavima has admitted the country's education system was… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.