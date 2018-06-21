Zimbabwe has named a 22-man squad for the Twenty20 international (T20I) triangular series with Australia and Pakistan scheduled for 1-8 July 2018 in Harare.
The selectors picked the squad from the players who participated in the 20-over tournament involving two local sides, the Zimbabwe Select and Board XI, and Kenya. Players involved in competitive cricket abroad who made themselves available for selection were also considered.
The squad, which will be trimmed down to 15 by next Monday, started a training camp in Harare today under interim head coach Lalchand Rajput.
ZIMBABWE T20I SQUAD FOR TRI-SERIES
1 Cephas Zhuwao
2 Chamunorwa Chibhabha
3 Hamilton Masakadza
4 Solomon Mire
5 Tarisai Musakanda
6 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
7 Elton Chigumbura
8 Malcolm Waller
9 Brian Chari
10 Peter Moor
11 Donald Tiripano
12 Wellington Masakadza
13 Tendai Chisoro
14 Blessing Muzarabani
15 Ryan Murray
16 Kyle Jarvis
17 Chris Mpofu
18 Prince Masvaure
19 John Nyumbu
20 Ryan Burl
21 Brandon Mavuta
22 Rugare Magarira