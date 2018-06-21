Zimbabwe has named a 22-man squad for the Twenty20 international (T20I) triangular series with Australia and Pakistan scheduled for 1-8 July 2018 in Harare.

The selectors picked the squad from the players who participated in the 20-over tournament involving two local sides, the Zimbabwe Select and Board XI, and Kenya. Players involved in competitive cricket abroad who made themselves available for selection were also considered.

The squad, which will be trimmed down to 15 by next Monday, started a training camp in Harare today under interim head coach Lalchand Rajput.

ZIMBABWE T20I SQUAD FOR TRI-SERIES

1 Cephas Zhuwao

2 Chamunorwa Chibhabha

3 Hamilton Masakadza

4 Solomon Mire

5 Tarisai Musakanda

6 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

7 Elton Chigumbura

8 Malcolm Waller

9 Brian Chari

10 Peter Moor

11 Donald Tiripano

12 Wellington Masakadza

13 Tendai Chisoro

14 Blessing Muzarabani

15 Ryan Murray

16 Kyle Jarvis

17 Chris Mpofu

18 Prince Masvaure

19 John Nyumbu

20 Ryan Burl

21 Brandon Mavuta

22 Rugare Magarira