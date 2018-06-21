Windhoek — FNB Namibia has welcomed Teresa Louw, new Head of Operational Risk for the bank group and Shaun Seboa, Head of ATM and Cash. Louw will be responsible for improving business sustainability by reporting if risks are being managed within pre-determined risk appetite thresholds; enhancing transparency through independent risk profile reporting; executing duties in an efficient & cost-effective manner and growing the risk maturity of the Operational Risk Function.

Louw is a Chartered Accountant with 15 years working experience, in various countries such as Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Gabon and across various service lines including; external audit, fraud investigations and internal audit. "I am looking forward to meeting new people, to learn from my fellow FNBers, and to play my role in contributing towards "creating a better world".

Meanwhile, Seboa is tasked with the strategic business development of the bank's cash and ATM processes, which should ultimately result in cost optimisation and increased client convenience. In this journey, the digitisation strategy will also be key in determining the way forward in the cash and ATM space. "I started my career in banking in 2001 as a teller and have since climbed the corporate ladder to the position that I am in today - hard work and studies have definitely furthered my career." Shaun holds an Advanced Diploma in Banking, Credit and Finance from the Institution of Bankers in Namibia, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Mancosa. He is keen to pursue a local Master's programme next year.