Africa: 31st African Union Summit - Mauritanian Capital Awaits Continental Leaders

Nouakchott is now adorned with new facilities in readiness for the summit beginning on June 25, 2018.

Nouakchott, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, is now ready to host Africa's top diplomats and leaders from June 25-July 2, 2018. The 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, AU, holds in the city on the theme, "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation."

In readiness for the august assembly, the government of President Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz has emblazoned the city with new or refurbished facilities and infrastructure. A brand new international conference centre that can receive more than 60 delegations has been built near Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, while a hotel and 120 mansions have equally been constructed to lodge summit participants, Jeune Afrique magazine reported. The conference centre has a capacity of 4,500 seats, 300 offices and presidential relax areas.

President Ould Abdelaziz has been on the field to ensure that all is going well; reason why Government Spokesman Dr. Mohamed Lemine Ould says the summit is certain to be a huge success as almost 30 Heads of State have confirmed their participation. Mauritania in 2016 hosted the Arab League and African Union summits, thanks to President Ould Abdelaziz's rising diplomatic profile.

According to a programme published on the website of the African Union, the 36th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee runs from June 25-26, the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from June 28-29; while the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union holds from July 1-2, 2018.

Apart from tackling corruption, leaders are expected to put in place the Continental Free Trade Area, CFTA signed on March 21, 2018 in Kigali. Rwandan President Paul Kagame will present a report at the summit on AU institutional reforms, Niger leader Mahamadou Issoufou will talk on the continental free trade area, while African Union Commission Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will deliver a paper on the Western Sahara question and Africa's position on Africa, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union relations after 2020. Nigeria's Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari will do a presentation on the summit theme, "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation."