East Africa: Farmajo Jets Off to Addis Ababa for an Extra-Ordinary IGAD Summit

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo left Mogadishu for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital on Thursday morning, his office has confirmed.

According to a statement released by Villa Somalia, President Farmajo is expected to attend an extra-ordinary IGAD summit in Addis Ababa that will focus on South Sudan crisis.

The president will join the leaders from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in the summit to seek a lasting solution for Africa's youngest nation, South Sudan.

On the sidelines of the summit, president Farmajo is likely to hold separate meetings with the heads of IGAD member states in Addis Ababa.

On Wednesday, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar met on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, in a meeting attended by the Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed.

The meeting between Kiir and his former vice president becomes the first in two years since the peace deal between the two sides fell apart in August 2016.