21 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kaduna in Lock Down, As El-Zakzaky Appears in Court

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — There is serious traffic gridlock in Kaduna metropolis presently as the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is expected to appear in court today.

This is in continuation of the ongoing murder trail brought before a Chief Magistrate court in Kaduna by the Kaduna state government.

All exits and entrances leading to the court located in Gabasawa police station have been cordoned off causing undue hardship on commuters.

Our correspondent reports that journalists who arrived the court as early as 7am were barred from gaining access into the court premises, but where allowed to stand far away and observer happening from outside.

It was gathered that the case will not hold over the absence of the judge who is said to have had an accident.

A source who did not what to be name said, "The judge went to barbing saloon on Wednesday and after parking his car, he started to walk towards the saloon when he was hit by an incoming tricycle."

The case as further gathered has been adjourned to 11th July, 2018.

Details later........

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

