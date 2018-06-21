Cola-Cola has bulked to public outcry over the change of ingredients used in its popular Mazoe brand promising to revert… Read more »

In collaboration with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security, the regulator yesterday announced a 60% slash in mobile Internet data and USSD charges, a move that set to address the high transaction costs of e-payments while boosting financial inclusion.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has concluded a cost modeling exercise for telecommunication network services in Zimbabwe covering mobile, fixed and Internet Access networks.

The government is discussing ways in which it can reduce the cost of data.

