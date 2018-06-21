Nigeria: Senator - President Is Being Dishonest

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim (APC, Kwara) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's statement that over 6,403 projects were introduced into the budget at the National Assembly.

Reacting in a phone interview, Ibrahim said: "Why did he sign it? If he has so much reservations, he shouldn't have signed it. He cannot continue to disparage the integrity of the National Assembly.

"We will not agree with our leadership to continue to bend backward for the President. Now he is talking as if it was our doing which is very dishonest of the President. In fact, I'm very disappointed in the President who we so much hold in high esteem. "All the amendments done to the budget were in consonance with the executive. The adjustment was based on benchmark and the details are available."

On the president's plans to send supplementary budget to National Assembly, he said, " He has to bring it with all honesty by saying that he wants additional projects but if he puts it on our necks that, it is our faults, we will not allow our leadership to bend the way they used to."

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) said: "My colleague's response suffices and the Appropriation Committee Chairmen (Senate and House) will give more detailed response by Friday Insha Allah".