21 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senator - President Is Being Dishonest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim (APC, Kwara) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's statement that over 6,403 projects were introduced into the budget at the National Assembly.

Reacting in a phone interview, Ibrahim said: "Why did he sign it? If he has so much reservations, he shouldn't have signed it. He cannot continue to disparage the integrity of the National Assembly.

"We will not agree with our leadership to continue to bend backward for the President. Now he is talking as if it was our doing which is very dishonest of the President. In fact, I'm very disappointed in the President who we so much hold in high esteem. "All the amendments done to the budget were in consonance with the executive. The adjustment was based on benchmark and the details are available."

On the president's plans to send supplementary budget to National Assembly, he said, " He has to bring it with all honesty by saying that he wants additional projects but if he puts it on our necks that, it is our faults, we will not allow our leadership to bend the way they used to."

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) said: "My colleague's response suffices and the Appropriation Committee Chairmen (Senate and House) will give more detailed response by Friday Insha Allah".

Nigeria

Substandard Products - Maritime Stakeholders Call for Return of SON to Ports

Following the rising rate of fake and substandard imports into Nigeria, Importers and licensed customs agents have… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.