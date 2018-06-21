Nigeria: Verve Champions Fight Against Non Communicable Diseases, Holds Fitness Session

As part of plans to curb Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS) and improve fitness level among Nigerians, Pan-African payment card company, Verve International has engaged citizens in one of the largest single fitness session in the country.

The event, tagged 'Verve Life 2.0' and held in Lagos last weekend, brought together fitness enthusiasts, stakeholders in the entertainment industry, Nigerians who have lived sedentary lives, and customers of the payment platform, for the sessions.

Speaking , the Group CEO, Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe said exercise can help address some of the diseases affecting Nigerians, adding that the idea behind the fitness programme was to awaken the consciousness of the people on the benefits attached to exercise.

He said: "As Verve, we are concerned about not only our customers' wellbeing and health status; we are equally concerned about the wellbeing of Nigerians. We started this campaign last year, and as you can see, it is getting better. Over 5000 persons registered to attend.

"Many of us are guilty of giving excuses when it comes to picking up our gym bags and staying fit against the constraints of the everyday hustle, particularly in a city like Lagos where there is hardly time for exercise.

"So we decided that this edition will be about inspiring people to get rid of those excuses and live the Verve Life. That is exactly what we have been able to achieve as you can see from the number of people here today. The Verve Life, in our view is not an event, it is a movement, and we are keen to continue to nurture this conversation and community," he added.

While calling on Nigerians to make it a routine to exercise daily, he said sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, poor nutrition, among others have been fingered as major causes of ill health.

He described Verve as a payment lifestyle card that offers banks, cardholders and organisations comprehensive payment card products and solutions, providing instant, seamless and safe access to funds and enabling users adopt positive lifestyle choices.

"Verve is the first chip card accepted across all payment channels in Nigeria and can also be used in over 185 countries across the globe," he said.

On his part, a former winner of the Big Brother Africa reality programme, Mr. Uti Nwachukwu said it was not compulsory that for Nigerians to exercise, they must book sessions at fitness centres, adding that for those who are unable to afford that, climbing down the staircase on itself and other forms of domestic exercises can be of great help.

"Changing television stations manually instead of using the remote is also important. Walking, jogging, and running keeps the body fit. "

He said since he started working out about three years ago, his health has improved.

All attendees were treated to a delightful morning with fitness challenges and master classes on boxing, strength and conditioning, dance, yoga, zumba, martial arts and nutrition.

Pregnant women were not left out of the fitness session, as they were guided on exercise needed for ease of delivery.

The children also had a variety of games to play as well as exercises that will improve their intellectual development.

Attendees with Verve cards received discounts of up to 20 per cent on items purchased from the different vendors at the event.