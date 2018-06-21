Nigeria: PDP Berates Fayemi, APC Leaders for Failing to Visit Ado Monarchs

Ado-Ekiti — The campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for isolating the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

This followed the leaders failure to pay homage to the monarch when they visited the state yesterday to kick off its campaign for the upcoming election.

The Director of Media and Publicity of Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), Mr. Lere Olayinka said this in a statement.

He said: "It was obvious that the APC does not have respect for the traditional institution."

According to him, it was disrespectful for Osinbajo and the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to have deemed it unnecessary to pay the traditional homage to the monarch.

KOCO said: "It was however not a surprise that Fayemi made his guests, especially the vice president to shun the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti.

"Fayemi cannot identify any major landmark achievement during his four-year reign as governor. He had promised to complete the amphitheatre in the Ewi's palace, but he never did.

The organisation said the places where Fayemi and his guests would have been received, were built by the PDP government of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Olayinka stressed that the Fayose-led administration, where Olusola is deputy has been committed to the promotion of traditional institution in the state.

The campaign organisation described the APC's disrespect of Oba Adejugbe as unacceptable, adding that it was an affront on all the monarchs in the state.

In its reaction, the Campaign Council of Fayemi said Fayose and the PDP have ran out of ideas, hence it is initiating issues that do not add value to their campaign.

It dismissed KOCO's allegation, noting that Fayemi is focusing on issues of development and good life for Ekiti people, including the monarchs.

"It is on record that Fayemi established a high-powered delegation to visit the Obas in their palaces a few days ago, adding that the delegation has almost completed its assignment.

The body said Fayemi would visit monarchs in the state during his campaign to their domains, including that of the Oba of Okemesi-Ekiti, where Olayinka comes from.

It disclosed that Fayemi bought new cars for all the Obas, rehabilitated their palaces, and increased their allowances during his first tenure.

He also "instituted a free health service called 'Ilera Laafia' for all the Obas, and never allowed them to stay in the sun for hours to receive him.

Meanwhile, KOCO has reacted to the belated visit by Osinbajo to the monarchs, adding that the rulers who had waited at the palace to receive the APC leaders were ignored.